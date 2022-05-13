Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, he spoke about who he thinks should be on the Mount Rushmore of tag teams. He named The Road Warriors, Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson, The Dudleys, and The Hardys.

“I think the first tag team, known as the most dominant tag team ever would be the Road Warriors. I have to put them on there. Then I’m going to say Tully and Arn, The Brain Busters, because I thought they were so dominant throughout their period with the Four Horsemen and they brought a very special style, a technical style for heels. I feel like I have to go with the Dudleys because they’re so decorated as well. I think the Dudleys are up there. Then just considering what we’re doing now here to cement our legacy in AEW, I’m going to have to be biased and go with the Hardys.”

