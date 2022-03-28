Matt Hardy revealed a pitch for a cinematic match between the Hardys and Edge & Christian during the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

“I do remember that. Michael was a very out of the box thinker,” Hardy said. “He was trying to think of things that would be different and original and unique.”

“He did pitch something that was very similar to that. I wonder how that would have turned out if we had done it at that stage in our career, because we were very different performers. We were definitely thinking more about workrate than the actual work of telling a story and being character performers. So I don’t know.”

“It would have been an interesting scenario, because Vince is like, he takes these things so seriously, and that’s why I took a different approach. I didn’t want this thing to be looked at as too serious. Because at the end of the day, wrestling, these people are amazing athletes. They get in a ring and go have a 15 or 20 minute match, especially with all these unique spots and whatnot. But still, it’s entertainment at the end of the day, and we can’t lose track of that.”