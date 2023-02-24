On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star shared one booking suggestion he would give Tony Khan. That suggestion would be to focus a little more on the characters and storytelling.

“I think if I had one suggestion for Tony Khan, I think I would try and focus a little more on the storytelling of the different characters, really highlight every character’s journeys a lot more. I think it’s still very important. I know it’s a very sports-centric program, AEW Dynamite, and they want the matches to be the best of the best quality and yet, with quality, and I totally respect that,” Matt said. “I feel like professional wrestling, a big part of it is the sportsmanship and the showmanship. Having characters that the crowd is connected to, that they’re emotionally invested in, that have this journey that you want to follow, you want to see what’s going to happen next. You’re really worried about where this story is going to go. I would like to add a little bit more of that into all the amazing wrestling that happens weekend and week out on AEW programming.”

