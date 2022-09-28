AEW superstar Matt Hardy shared the full Hardy Boyz WWE debut matchup on his personal Twitter account, which happened 24-years ago today. The bout took place on Sunday Night Heat. Check it out below.

Here's the full Hardy Boyz WWE debut from 1998. (24 years ago today, says the 'net) pic.twitter.com/s9xnMC1z5A — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 28, 2022

Tonight’s Dynamite will see Serena Deeb challenge Toni Storm for the AEW interim women’s title. The Professor took to Twitter to warn the champ by writing, “Pinned you two weeks ago, Champ. Tonight in Philly it’s going to be the same story.”