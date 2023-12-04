On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy shared what he would want to see more of in AEW, which is storytelling.

“I would like to see a little more story and entertainment-based stuff into characters and whatnot in AEW. To … draw more casual fans in and not just hardcore wrestling fans, I feel like they’re there and the wrestling is always going to be there — that’s what Tony loves.”

Hardy added that he believes that great wrestling matches are never going to leave the promotion.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes