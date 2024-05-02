Matt Hardy may have popped back up in TNA, but that doesn’t mean the Broken One is done speaking with AEW.

Hardy gave an update on his wrestling status during his latest Extreme Life With Matt Hardy podcast. He explains why he didn’t sign the new deal AEW offered him, adding that he’s still speaking with the company and may sign a new contract down the line.

I think the reason that I did not re-sign with AEW initially was because I want to play a more substantial in what AEW is doing going forward, especially for me on TV. I want to be in something that is important, that is captivating, because that’s what I want, especially with only a few years left to do this. We talked about some stuff and there were some deals, but it wasn’t quite what I was looking for. We talked more and we’re still talking, talks haven’t ended or ceased. Never say never, but the reason I left is I’m looking for a little more than I think they were thinking to give me. If they were thinking that was going to make me happy, that’s not necessarily what I was looking for. I still want to be a contributing force on whatever program I am competing for.

Hardy returned to TNA at its Rebellion premium live event. However, he remains a free agent and isn’t locked down anywhere. Check out his full podcast below.

