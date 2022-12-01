Made Hardy spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star was asked about wanting to have one more run with his brother Jeff in the promotion.

Hardy was arrested for DUI earlier this year. He has since checked into rehab for help and is waiting for his legal issues to play out.

“Yes, I would like to go out as the Hardy Boys. That’s how we came in and I think we’d like to go out on that note and we’d like to do everything we can in AEW together. It was really interesting for me, once again, very frustrating. Starting in COVID was very frustrating, once Jeff and I started to get our feet under us as the Hardy Boys, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was kind of lost at that time. I end up pitching a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Pary and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been doing a lot of content that hasn’t necessarily lived on the TV programming all the time. It has here and there, but there’s stuff with me getting them away from Andrade, now that Ethan Page has their contract. I’m trying to make things right with them and we’re reunited. The Elevation and Dark content has been really fun,” he said. “I definitely want to have a great run in AEW with Jeff and that is my goal, whenever that happens, it happens. Until then, I am happy that I’m keeping my time busy and involved in a story on programming.”

Quotes via Fightful