Matt Hardy discusses his desire to wrestle a cinematic matchup against the Young Bucks.

The Broken One addressed this topic during the latest edition of his “Extreme Life” podcast, where he revealed that prior to his brother Jeff getting a DUI the Hardys were set to become the AEW tag team champions, a reign that instead went to the Young Bucks. Matt says the original plan was to do a longer feud with the Bucks, which would have potentially included a cinematic showdown known as “Too Sweet or Delete.”

I think so. I think we were going to do somewhat of a program with The Young Bucks following that match (at AEW Double or Nothing 2022). Obviously, we were already advertised for that Triple Threat Ladder match which was gonna be for the titles which would have seen us most likely crowned as the AEW World Tag Team Champions, and we really wanted to get in the Too Sweet or Delete, like a cinematic match with The Young Bucks. That’s something both myself and Jeff (Hardy) and those guys had wanted to do as well so, I don’t know. Maybe that’s something that can happen down the road or whatever but it could have happened then, especially because they were very much heels and we were a bunch of babyfaces at that time. So I think you would have seen a couple more interactions with The Hardys and Young Bucks but I think ultimately, it was gonna be The Hardys working against some younger teams in the months following that if we would have won the World Tag Team Titles.

Despite original plans not working out Hardy does think a cinematic showdown against the Bucks would be fun and even claims it has the potential to be the best cinematic matchup ever.

Yeah, we still do (want to do a cinematic match with The Young Bucks). We’re still fans of it. I think it could go down as one of the greatest cinematic matches ever because, I feel like whenever I started talking with Matt and Nick and we start throwing around ideas and everybody’s being creative, it’s a great process and I think it would be one of the more entertaining cinematic matches ever had between two very established teams.

