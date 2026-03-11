WWE legend Matt Hardy believes a string of injuries affecting members of The Vision may not be a coincidence, suggesting the group could be dealing with karma following a controversial storyline involving Seth Rollins.

Several members of the faction have recently been sidelined, including Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Their injuries come not long after Rollins also suffered a legitimate injury, leaving the group severely depleted on WWE television.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy pointed out that the situation comes after WWE previously ran an angle where Rollins faked an injury on television.

“The Vision has been snake bitten. No doubt about it. Maybe karma came a call after they had Seth fake the injury or whatever, because then he really gets hurt. He legitimately gets hurt and you have Bron Breakker gets hurt and then now Bronson Reed gets hurt.”

With Breakker and Reed currently out of action, the group has been reduced to Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and their on-screen manager Paul Heyman.

Hardy believes the situation could open the door for a new member to join the faction, specifically pointing to WWE NXT star Ethan Page as someone ready for the main roster.

“I’m not going to lie, I certainly hope so. He is ready. He is deserving. He has been killing it at NXT. He has far surpassed what a lot of people expected him to be, and he has done so well. He’s a smart worker, a great entertainer, and a great talker.”

Speculation about Page’s future has grown recently after he lost the NXT North American Championship, which often signals a possible call-up to the main roster.

If WWE does decide to strengthen The Vision following the recent injuries, Page could emerge as a logical addition to the faction.

Do you think Ethan Page should be added to The Vision if WWE calls him up from NXT?