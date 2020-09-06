AEW superstar Matt Hardy took a scary looking bump on tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view in his “Broken Rules” matchup against the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara. The spot came when Hardy and Guevara both climbed a scissor lift near a set of tables in the backstage area. Hardy went for a side-effect but Guevara countered by spearing Hardy through the tables. However, Hardy struck his head struck the pavement and it appeared he was temporarily knocked out.

Here’s the video of Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete at #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/e8IqFsHj7k — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 6, 2020

Referee Aubrey Edwards initially stopped the match due to Hardy being off-balance and dazed, but the bout was restarted and the Broken One and Guevara went right to the finish, which saw Hardy toss Guevara off a scaffold for the victory.

UPDATE: Matt Hardy has been transported to a nearby hospital. We’ll keep you updated on his condition. Full results to ALL OUT here.

Let me be absolutely fucking clear.

There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that goddamn building. pic.twitter.com/ujdOU9Z60I — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2020

(Special thanks to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin for providing the video) The AEW Twitter account initially posted the video tweet but quickly deleted it after the thread was filled with negative feedback for allowing Matt to continue.

Wow. Matt Hardy takes a serious fall here. What a spot.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/NjoJZVgHOs — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 6, 2020