Matt Hardy could see The Hardys in a WWE ring again before all is said-and-done.

The pro wrestling legend and one-half of the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions joined Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview on the latest episode of his popular “INSIGHT” podcast.

During the discussion, Hardy spoke about the possibility of The Hardys returning to WWE before they retire, as well as some content they recently filmed with WWE that will be coming out soon.

“That was actually one of his bold predictions, The Hardys will wrestle a match in WWE before the year is over,” Matt said. “I feel good about that. That’s one of the great things about working with TNA now. They know that we do have a lot of love for WWE. They know that we would like to one day do the Hall of Fame.”

Hardy continued, “We filmed some content for WWE that’ll probably be dropping pretty soon. I saw The Dudleys did it the day before us, and I know theirs just dropped recently. But we have a good working relationship with them. I think [if] the perfect storm arose, I think you could see us pop up even as TNA champs on some WWE show at some point. Who knows?”

He also spoke about the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling, which was once again on display this week when TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich appeared on the January 14 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

“If a TNA star goes and shows up on NXT, they seem like a bigger star. It’s a great star-building moment for them,” Matt said. “And with that same thing being said, TNA is a company that has been around for over two decades. And if you send an NXT talent to TNA, they seem like a bigger star for being there too.”

Check out the complete “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” interview with Matt Hardy at ChrisVanVliet.com. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.