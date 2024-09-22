As noted, Jeff Hardy paid homage to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt with his face-paint on TNA iMPACT this past week.

On the latest episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the brother of the fellow pro wrestling legend spoke about it.

“Yes, it was 100% inspired from The Fiend mask,” he stated. “Jeff looked and was like, ‘Hey, do you think this would be cool like kind of a tribute?’ I said, ‘Yeah man, it’d be awesome.’ He’s done some stuff that was very Skelton-like as we approach the Halloween season. It was identical. The image that he used to do his face paint, and he does it all himself as you know, it was absolutely identical and unbelievably great. It’s very cool that Jeff was able to pay his respects and honor The Fiend on TNA iMPACT!”

Matt would go on to mention not getting to work with The Fiend is one of the biggest regrets Jeff has in his career.

Hardy continued,” That was one of his biggest regrets. The whole time that I was working together with Bray until he turned and we went to tag team, Jeff was out. That’s kind of what started that, Jeff was injured, I was doing singles stuff and we ended up doing an angle where I fought against Bray and after going to the lake of reincarnation, he changed his ways and we joined forces and whatnot. Jeff really does wish he got the chance to interact, he would’ve loved to done Broken Matt, Fiend, and Willow.”