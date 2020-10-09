AEW superstar Matt Hardy released a video on his personal Youtube channel discussing his mentoring of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, better known as the tag team Private Party. The Broken One writes, “Myself and Private Party break down what we have in common, why we run together. The “Hardy Party” may vary in age and lifestyle, but we share very special passion and bond. Always strive to make the future better for the generation that follows you.”

The first ever episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT is now available in full on Youtube. The debut program featured Cody Rhodes battling Sammy Guevara, Riho defeating Nyla Rose to become the first ever AEW womens’ champion, and The Elite taking on the team of Santana, Ortiz, and AEW world champion Chris Jericho in the main event. Check it out below.