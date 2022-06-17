During the latest “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” episode, the AEW star discussed his plans in All Elite Wrestling after his brother, Jeff, Jeff Hardy was arrested and charged with three counts, including a felony DUI, after swerving and driving erratically on Monday morning.

Here is what he had to say:

“I look at it as a challenge as an artist. There’s really no timetable on what’s happening. I very much look forward to it. I had a great conversation with Tony Khan today. I talked with him a little bit, so we’ll see. We’ve got a few weeks to work on stuff so I’m just excited for it. I look at it as a challenge as opposed to looking at everything as a setback which, obviously, it’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that I’m not going to be teaming with my brother. You want to have this last great run or whatever, but I’m going to make the most out of whatever opportunity I’m given, and I will be positive and optimistic as always.”

