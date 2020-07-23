Matt Hardy Talks Mentoring Talent In AEW, Says He Needs To Start “Being Himself”

AEW superstar Matt Hardy released a new video on his personal Youtube channel where The Broken One talks about his decision to come to AEW, and how he’s tried his very best to adjust to the times following COVID-19 taking away fans. He also talks about the highlight reel version of himself that he’s been portraying on television.

When I first made the decision to come to All Elite Wrestling, I was excited. I thought ‘the sky is the limit, no doubt.’ What I expected when I first debuted as Broken Matt Hardy was every single Wednesday on Dynamite; a sold out arena across America. I thought there would be thousands of people screaming at the top of their lungs ‘DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!’ That isn’t what happened. What I didn’t expect was that Broken Matt would debut in the first-ever AEW empty arena event. Broken Matt never performed in front of AEW fans and the passionate fanbase is one of the coolest things about AEW. If I came in and did Broken Matt, he’s such an interactive fan-friendly performer and character, I thought, ‘This will be a hit, this will be great, this is gonna be my greatest run yet.’ That’s not what happened and it was frustrating. So, I decided to change course, as any good professional does. I decided to do a highlight reel — The best of Matt Hardy. Matt Hardy’s best moments and personas wrapped all up in one and do a highlight reel, kind of like the opposite of what my brother has been asked to do somewhere else. We do The Best of Matt Hardy and I’m helping out young talent, which is something I legitimately do on-camera and off, Private Party, I mentor those guys. I started up a story with Sammy Guevara, but that doesn’t go too far because Sammy gets suspended. That’s frustrating.

Hardy then reveals that he plans on trying out a new character…himself.

I decided, maybe it’s time to do my part and try and heal some of this division, do what I can to put it back together, try and be a voice of reason. I’ve had a lot of experiences. Maybe now, it’s time for me, on AEW programming, to just be real. Be someone that I have never been on television before and that’s me. Maybe it’s time for me to be Matthew Hardy. Maybe it’s time for me to just be me.

