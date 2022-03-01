Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about the legacy of The Undertaker and the legendary wrestler going into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame class.

Hardy also praised Taker for teaching him things about the wrestling business when they worked together:

“Thinking of the last 30 years. I mean, when you think of WWE, The Undertaker and WWE are synonymous. No one deserves the Hall of Fame bid more than The Undertaker, obviously. So this is like a big deal. I really feel like ‘Taker wanted to, and I get it and I’m passionate because I feel the same, I want to get all I can out of my body. I love pro wrestling, it’s my passion, I enjoy it and as long as I can do it, I would like to do it. ‘Taker was of that same mentality and he was such a company guy through and through. The amount of times that he worked hurt or the amount of times he stepped up and did amazing stuff as The Undertaker, whether it was from an angle perspective or from a match perspective, is just uncountable in WWE. He really is like, the heart and soul of WWE in many ways. So it’s great to see him going in,” Matt said. “I have learned so much from Undertaker, the times I have to work with him. There were a couple of different occasions that I actually had, like, more extended programs with him, myself and my brother, we did as The Hardy Boyz over the hardcore title for a little bit. Then I actually had a really decent angle, I was like a sub-story with him and Brock whenever I was doing Matt Hardy “Version One”, he and I wrestled many, many times during that period, and it was such a great learning experience every single time.”

