The AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about a variety of subjects during his appearance on Busted Open Radio.

During it, he discussed WWE’s offensive storylines and the reasons he doesn’t believe they will continue once Vince McMahon retires. The controversial “Piggy James” storyline, which poked fun of Mickie James’ weight, is one example of a bad taste storyline. Similar circumstances occurred for Matt during his feud with Cody Rhodes.

“I agree, those were both bad calls in the big scheme of things. Even when my brother was back, and he’d obviously had his struggles over the years with addiction and alcohol, the most recent obviously. When they put him on TV and put him in like an addict-alcoholism angle and story, I feel like those are in bad taste.” “I think you won’t be seeing that as much now that Triple H is in charge. That’s something you would never see underneath Tony Khan. He’s very forward-thinking, very progressive, and he realizes people who have these real-life struggles, you have to separate them. You really shouldn’t abuse them and make light of them on your television product.”

