During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

The former WWE star talked about his potential comeback to the company. In the WWE, Hardy established himself by working with his brother Jeff. The Hardy Boyz competed against The Dudley Boyz and the team of Edge and Christian in a Triple Threat TLC bout, which many people regarded as the best WrestleMania tag match.

Hardy had a good tag team tenure in WWE, but he is happy to end his career in AEW.

“I don’t know. In all honesty, I can see myself retiring with AEW, I love being here. I love the the family feel that it has and I love just the lack of horsesh*t and bullsh*t, you know, it’s pretty much straightforward. And Tony is really good with working with people and remembering, you know, they’re human beings, and especially people that have families and like allowing them to, you know, take time off and, you know, address issues that there may be. So he’s great with that, and he works around people’s schedules and whatnot. So I love AEW, and I’m very cool spending the rest of my career at AEW. You know, with that being said, I love WWE as well. And I think it’s a big positive that Triple H, you know, has taken over and has been in charge. And I would imagine it’s going to continue to change as it evolves over the next few years with him at the helm.”

H/T SEScoops