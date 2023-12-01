On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star discussed Cody Rhodes’ run in WWE and why he is a fan of Rhodes.

“I like Cody as a person, I liked him since he started with WWE since I first got to know him. [I] obviously spent a ton of time with him during the pandemic and we became close during that time. I love what he’s doing, and I respect his courage to step outside of what’s comfortable and do something different.” Hardy continued, “He did all this then there was a point in AEW where he felt like, ‘Oh, maybe things aren’t exactly where I want them to be, I’ll step away.’ He could’ve had it all there right? He could have re-signed, could have had a great deal,” Hardy said. “But deep down inside, he challenged himself to be greater and obtain more. I certainly would not have hated if he would have won last WrestleMania because it would have worked it would have been very good,” he said. “He’s finding success there, so hat’s off to Cody.”

