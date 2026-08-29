Leon Slater isn’t the only one with his sights set on breaking through to the world title level in TNA Wrestling.

Mustafa Ali is currently sidelined with broken ribs and a punctured lung, but Matt Hardy appears to be hinting that bigger things could be ahead for the reigning TNA International Champion.

Ali suffered the injuries during his match against Jason Hotch at TNA Lockdown last Sunday. While the injuries have forced him to withdraw from some upcoming independent bookings, there has been no indication that TNA plans to strip him of the International Championship.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (see video below), co-host Jon Alba brought up Ali as someone TNA could eventually move into the main event picture.

“He’s put in his 15 years. He’s ready to main event now,” Alba said.

Hardy’s response appeared to suggest that those hoping to see Ali elevated in TNA may like what the company has planned.

“I think with what you said, you’re going to be happy with how all this plays out,” Hardy said. “But yes, I mean, he’s great.”

Hardy also praised the work Ali has been doing as a heel, while predicting that his current character could eventually lead to a significant babyface run.

“And still, like I told him, keep doing what you’re doing. I love the work he’s doing as a heel, but he’s destined to end up being a big babyface before it’s all said and done, too.”

Hardy added:

“His character work is off the charts. He’s really locked in.”

Ali has been TNA International Champion since defeating Steve Maclin for the title at Slammiversary. His current storyline with Hotch and Order 4 continued despite his injuries, with Ali appearing via video from a hospital bed on Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact and offering Hotch an opportunity to rejoin the group.