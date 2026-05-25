Matt Hardy is already thinking about one more dream showdown after Adam Copeland and Christian Cage captured the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing 2026.

Following the title victory, Hardy took to social media to congratulate the longtime duo while also hinting that The Hardys and Edge & Christian may still have one final chapter left to write together somewhere down the line.

Hardy shared a throwback photo featuring himself, Jeff Hardy, Cage and Copeland, while praising the newly crowned champions.

“Congrats to Christian Cage and Adam Copeland on becoming AEW Tag Team Champs,” he wrote. “Great stuff!”

That wasn’t all, however.

Hardy then teased the possibility of one last meeting between the iconic teams that helped define tag team wrestling for an entire generation.

“Not sure where, not sure when,” he continued. “But we’ve got ONE more night of magic left in us.”

The comments immediately sparked buzz among fans who still remember the legendary ladder wars and TLC battles involving The Hardys, Edge & Christian, and The Dudley Boyz during WWE’s Attitude Era.

At AEW Double or Nothing on May 24, Copeland and Cage defeated FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in a brutal “I Quit” New York Street Fight to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.