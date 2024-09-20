Could Willow The Whisp make his long-awaited return to the pro wrestling world soon?

It sounds like it!

Matt Hardy spoke on the latest installment of his official podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, about the possibility of his brother Jeff Hardy dusting off his old Willow character for a modern-day run in TNA Wrestling.

“Willow is something that I think we will see sooner rather than later in TNA because we have had some discussions about that,” Hardy stated. “That’s something that Jeff is very passionate about.”

He continued, “Much like his music, he’s very passionate about his creation of Willow The Whisp. That’s something that he really wish he could’ve done with Bray Wyatt, especially The Fiend.”

As noted, Jeff Hardy wore a face-paint tribute to The Fiend Bray Wyatt on TNA iMPACT on September 19, 2024.

Whether that was a subtle tease of things to come remains to be seen.

