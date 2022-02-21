While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including comparing WWE and AEW.

The legendary tag team star thinks AEW still has a long ways to go to catch up with WWE.

“AEW, obviously, we have a long ways to go before we catch up to the global enterprise that is WWE. There are no doubts about that, I mean, they’re huge. They just made their biggest profit ever, over one billion dollars. So I think AEW is just offering an alternative and we’re taking a different approach. “The way we present wrestling and how it really has a diehard audience, and I think that’s something that in the big scheme of things is going to be good for WWE, Vince McMahon, and company. Because it’s going to force them to freshen up their product and do new things as well.

