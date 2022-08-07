AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently appeared on the MuscleManMalcom program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included The Broken One reminiscing about the Hardys classic feuds against Edge & Christian, and how he thinks one final tag encounter between the two teams would be magic. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks one last match between the Hardys and Edge & Christian would be magic:

“You hear this all the time, but people say if the stars and planets align, you know, my brother comes back, everything’s good, I hear people say all the time, oh my god, we’d love to see Edge come and do one last Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. That would be a pretty magical moment.”

Says winning the tag titles with his brother Jeff was one of his favorite career moments:

“I mean I feel like our biggest moment out of the first decade is probably gonna be winning the tag team titles because that was our initial goal. If we did that, we did everything we ever wanted to do. But fortunately, we did that exponentially. We did it many, many times in many, many different promotions, which is very cool. So that was a big moment there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)