Matt Hardy is setting ambitious expectations for TNA Wrestling as the calendar flips to 2026, believing the promotion is positioned for its most significant resurgence in years. Speaking on his podcast, Hardy framed the upcoming year as a turning point, fueled largely by TNA’s new television visibility. In his view, the combination of broader distribution and renewed presentation could fundamentally change how fans and industry insiders rank the major players in North American wrestling. “I really believe TNA is going to push AEW for the perception of the number two wrestling company in 2026,” Hardy said, pointing to momentum he feels has been quietly building behind the scenes.

Central to that confidence is TNA’s impending move to AMC, which Hardy sees as a credibility boost even if it doesn’t match AEW’s financial scale. He was quick to acknowledge the gap in raw revenue, but argued that optics and consistency matter just as much in shaping public perception. “It’s not going to be the same money as AEW’s media deal, but it’s going to look and feel like a big-time promotion again,” Hardy explained. With WWE firmly entrenched as the industry leader and AEW locked into major network and streaming platforms, Hardy believes TNA’s new era could reintroduce the idea of a true top three, rather than a two-company conversation, if the promotion capitalizes on its exposure over the next several months.