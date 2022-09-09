On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One spoke about this past Wednesday’s Dynamite from Buffalo, and how he thinks his boss, Tony Khan, did a great job of booking the show after the controversial events of the ALL OUT media scrum and backstage brawl. Highlights can be found below.

How Khan had to reset two sets of champions:

“It certainly took a lot of people by surprise, too, especially because we did a complete refresh on the Dynamite that was gonna follow that week because we reset our champions.”

Thinks Tony Khan did a great job booking Dynamite after the events of ALL OUT:

“I think considering they almost erased the blackboard and started from scratch, and I thought they had a hell of a show tonight. I thought Dynamite was fantastic. I just thought that Tony Khan did a good job reshuffling the deck and giving a great Dynamite tonight. It’s gonna be really interesting to see what the rating ends up being. Because I would imagine there was so much buzz on AEW all week, and buzz is buzz, and it makes a lot of people want to tune into AEW so in very curious of what kind of numbers it did last night, and fortunately the show was a great show too.”

