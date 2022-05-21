Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, the AEW star talked about incorporating real-life things in his feud with Jeff Hardy in 2009 such as Jeff’s dog passing away and his house burning down.

“That was an event that was so tragic and so sad. Literally, his house burned down. All the old tights and all his old gear were lost in the fire,” Matt said. “His dog died. It was a really traumatic event for him. Just for them to put that in our storyline was almost like it was in bad taste. I’ll never forget them burning a dog collar and then I held the dog collar,” he continued. “I remember saying, ‘I don’t know. I mean, I’ll do it. If this is what you guys want me to do, I’ll do it. But like, this could be too much.’ I could just feel the air coming out of the crowd. It’s not that they were mad at me because I’m playing the bad guy in the story. They were mad at me because this is in poor taste. So that’s how it felt.”

