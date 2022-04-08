On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about the WWE return of Cody Rhodes, his thoughts on his Mania match with Seth Rollins, and how happy he feels for the American Nightmare. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Thought Cody’s WWE return was really well done, and is happy for him:

“I thought it was done really well, and I am happy for him. I have always had a very good relationship with Cody, I spent a lot of time with Cody, obviously, during the pandemic era. We were stuck in Jacksonville, and you know we would do a live Dynamite, and then we would tape the next day the Dynamite for the following week. Then Tony Khan was looking to get a lot of footage and content at that time, so we were just doing hours upon hours of Dark. Sometimes we would be in Daily’s Place until 3 am in the morning, recording stuff for Dark, or whatever. So, there was a lot of time that I spent with all those AEW guys, the guys in the very beginning of AEW, especially in the pandemic era. Obviously, we spent a lot of time together. So I actually grew really close with Cody during that time.”

His thoughts on talent switching promotions:

“It always sucks to see someone leave, especially when you’re buddies, and you work together, and you’re acquaintances, and you have a great relationship. But it’s also, you’re happy for them. Whenever they go somewhere else, and they’re going to be successful. And it’s kind of like, they get a new lease on life. You have to do that in wrestling, and I feel like I am a prime example of that. You can’t stay in one place for too long. Unless you’re the guy, the guy, and there’s only a few of those. There’s going to be an Undertaker, there’s going to be a Roman Reigns. There’s going to be a guy that is like the guy, the guy in a place. But everybody else, you have to keep moving around to keep yourself hot, and relevant, and new, and fresh.”

Says Cody and Seth tore the house down with their match:

“So, I was very happy for Cody. I thought his presentation was great, it was AEW Cody, which is cool. And also a big hats off to AEW for creating such an amazing character on their television, between Tony and AEW. So, I was very happy for him, and they had a killer match. Him and Seth Rollins really tore the house down.”

