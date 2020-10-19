AEW superstar Matt Hardy announced on his Twitter that he recently shot footage for a new music video by the artist Mikey Rukus, who is the music coordinator for AEW. The Broken One shares a clip of the shoot and writes, “From yesterday’s music video shoot with the mega-talented @MikeyRukus & super cinematographer @RebyHardy.. Stuff gets #BROKEN! Closely watch & follow the drumstick in my right hand. #GhostTown.”

Rukus would later add, “6hr shoot in the can. I entered into the Multiverse one person and emerged as another. Soon you will see that Your Soul Is A #GhostTown.”

Check them out below.

