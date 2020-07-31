Matt Hardy Warns Sammy Guevara Ahead Of Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: “IT WILL GET VERY REAL”

AEW superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter earlier today to warn Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara, whom the Broken One has been targeting ever since he joined the promotion back in March. Hardy promises that he has some heavy stuff to say on the show, even claiming that Guevara will have to “end him” to get him to stop.
He writes, “You’d better get one of everything ready for me, you’re gonna have to end me to stop me, @sammyguevara. On the next #AEWDynamite, I’ve got some heavy stuff to say. For the people who wanted me to be “real”, IT WILL GET VERY REAL.See ya Wednesday, you weird lil’ bitch.”
You’d better get one of everything ready for me, you’re gonna have to end me to stop me, @sammyguevara. On the next #AEWDynamite, I’ve got some heavy stuff to say. For the people who wanted me to be "real", IT WILL GET VERY REAL.
See ya Wednesday, you weird lil’ bitch. https://t.co/eICHPqNx27
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 31, 2020
Hardy interfered in the Inner Circle’s opening tag contest on Dynamite by pushing Guevara off the top rope, which allowed Jurassic Express, Orange Cassidy, and Best Friends to pick up the win.
