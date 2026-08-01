Matt Hardy believes WWE risks damaging Danhausen’s popularity by using him too frequently. During The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recommended reducing Danhausen’s schedule after WWE SummerSlam.

Hardy described Danhausen as a valuable performer whose unusual character must retain a sense of novelty.

He has been a little overexposed, I feel like, and I think you got to be careful, because he is a very valuable commodity to WWE. But you can’t overexpose him. You’ve got to make him a novelty.

Wrestling Headlines previously reported on ESPN and WWE’s Danhausen-themed SummerSlam Freeze Tour. Hardy acknowledged the value of those mainstream promotional appearances while warning that audience interest could reverse if WWE goes too far.

I mean, they’ve had him over. He’s been like a golden goose, you know, and they’ve been like taking every egg they can from him, right? You know, he was on all these ESPN and crossover major networks and stuff and doing WWE promotion. But it’s just you have to be careful not to overexpose them because people, if they get tired and they turn on them, then it’s a big loss.

Danhausen will face Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match at SummerSlam. Hardy expects Mysterio to work hard to make the unusual match successful before WWE gives Danhausen a possible break.

I think this is going to be a match where Dominik is going to give Danhausen a good match. I think he’ll work really hard for him, and they’ll make the most of it. But I would almost like to see Danhausen kind of be scaled back and take a little time off following this.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, with a h/t to WrestleZone for the transcription.