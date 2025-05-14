The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

On Wednesday, the promotion officially announced who Matt Hardy’s mystery partner will be for his scheduled tag-team tilt against TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Nemeth Brothers — Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth.

It was announced on last week’s TNA iMPACT that due to Jeff Hardy being unable to travel to Canada, that he will get a match against Nic Nemeth on this week’s TNA iMPACT show, but that Matt Hardy must choose a mystery partner for his champions clause rematch for the gold at TNA Under Siege 2025.

Joining Matt Hardy in the ring for his championship clash against The Nemeth Brothers will be rookie standout prospect in TNA Wrestling, Leon Slater.

Matt Hardy & Leon Slater vs. The Nemeth Brothers for the TNA World Tag-Team Titles joins previously announced matches Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian, Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford for the TNA Knockouts Title, as well as Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner in a match where if he wins, Deaner will receive a new TNA contract.

TNA Under Siege 2025 is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 23, at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

