The main event of last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) battle The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, Adam Page) in an Anarchy In The Arena matchup, a war that the BCC ended up winning thanks to an assist from Konosuke Takeshita.

At one point in the match Matt Jackson nailed Jon Moxley with a superkick that cause an explosion as Jackson had a device on the bottom of his foot. The spot was one of the most shared moments from the event and trended online after the show was over.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt Jackson was required to get a Nevada State Fire Performers license in order to do the exploding superkick, a license that many entertainment acts in Las Vegas use. It is added that the former two-time AEW tag champion came up with the spot over a month ago and was able to obtain the license in plenty of time.

The Elite did appear on this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite and indicated that their feud with the Blackpool Combat Club is not over yet.