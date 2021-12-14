Complex recently spoke with AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks).

The Young Bucks have done a lot of wild things in matches over the years and recently, they’ve put thumbtacks on the bottom of their shoes before hitting a superkick. Matt thinks hitting someone with a flaming shoe would be cool.

“I have a wild idea. I would really love to get whatever hot shoe of the year or the season and I would love to set it on fire and superkick someone in the face. If I can get away with it, that’s my next big thing,”

He continued, “I’ve become a professional at it. I do it myself. I did it years ago at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. It was a cheaper (shoe), maybe an Air Force One. I did it and it was a big deal, but it was 2015 so people had forgotten. I asked Nick, ‘I have this crazy idea, let’s bring it back.’ It had to be another expensive sneaker. At this point, we had already done the Dior High. This was the next one. That morning, I grabbed super glue, a couple hundred thumbtacks, and sat there and literally poked it with gorilla glue and placed it on one at a time. It was king of like arts and crafts for me.”