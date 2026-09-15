Matt Jackson says Kenny Omega’s story is far from over following AEW All In 2026.

Omega lost the AEW World Championship to Will Ospreay in the main event of the August 30 AEW All In: London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. The Young Bucks and others were at ringside supporting Omega as Ospreay ultimately defeated “The Cleaner” to capture the title.

During a voiceover for the latest “Being The Elite: Cutler Cam” (see video below), Jackson reflected on watching another memorable Omega match from ringside.

“What more can be said about this match? It was a classic, and just like many other Kenny Omega classics, we had the privilege of watching from ringside,” Jackson said. “Oftentimes when you’re out there for your match, you’re just trying to survive and get through a punishing performance.”

Jackson noted that he and those close to Omega have been fortunate to have a unique view of many of the former AEW World Champion’s biggest matches throughout his career.

“We’ve been blessed to have the ability to take it all in and watch as a spectator from the best seat in the house during all of Kenny’s greatest matches, and this one, this one ranked at the top with all of the others,” he said.

Jackson then reflected on their careers together before making it clear that he believes there is still plenty more to come from Omega.

“Man, what a fun, rewarding career we’ve all had. You know what? It isn’t over yet. More fun to be had, and Kenny will heal up, come back stronger.”

Jackson closed with a reference to a famous message from their past.

“But for now, like a famous post once said, ‘Cleaner, we got this.’”