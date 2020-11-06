AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks says he has been medically to compete for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

As noted earlier at this link, via F4Wonline.com, Jackson is currently dealing with a partially torn MCL and thinning of the ACL, which is also considered a slight tear. Jackson reportedly suffered the injury back on July 22 during the Falls Count Anywhere match between The Bucks and The Butcher & The Blade on AEW Dynamite. The injury reportedly occurred at the end of the match when The Bucks hit the flying elbow drops from the top of the set, onto their opponents down below, who were laying on top of tables. It was noted that the table leg jammed up Jackson’s knee. Jackson delivered his elbow drop to The Butcher.

In an update, Matt took to Twitter this evening and said he’s good to go for Saturday’s Full Gear match with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

He wrote, “I appreciate everyone’s concern about my injury. However, I have indeed been medically cleared by my doctor to participate in Saturday’s match against The Bore Horsemen at Full Gear, live on PPV. Thank you for the support. -Matt F The Revival.”

Jackson has been rehabbing the injury since July, to avoid surgery, and has worked 8 matches since the injury occurred.

Per the stipulations for Saturday’s title match at Full Gear, The Young Bucks will no longer be able to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles if FTR retains.

Stay tuned for more on Matt’s status and be sure to join us for live Full Gear coverage this Saturday. Below is the full tweet issued this evening:

