Today the Young Bucks reached another incredible career milestone as Champs Sports has released the official Young Bucks sneaker. A image of the shoe can be seen below, which comes from Matt Jackson’s Instagram.

That’s not all. Jackson shared a story on his Instagram commenting on the achievement, where the former two-time AEW tag champion tells fans “I really can’t wait to see you guys very soon.” Matt, his brother Nick, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk have not been seen since ALL OUT, where a melee would occur backstage that got all the top stars suspended. A private investigation into the situation was ongoing, but Matt’s IG story has led some to speculate that the Bucks could be returning to programming soon.

Stay tuned.