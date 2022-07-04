This week’s episode of the hit AEW affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now available on the show’s Youtube channel. The description reads, “Nick, Matt & family spend a day in Chicago being tourists before heading to Detroit. Evil Uno takes on Chuck Taylor for a shot at becoming number one contender for the BTE Championship. Matt struggles with reaching out to an old friend.”

The official theme song of The Acclaimed is now available on all streaming platforms. Max Caster took to Twitter to promote the song on his personal Twitter account. Check it out below.