Matt Menard knows that the Jericho Appreciation Society isn’t as tight as they used to be.

The AEW star spoke on this topic during the latest edition of the Daddy Magic Show, where he addressed the group’s growing dissension on-screen. Menard beings by discussing Chris Jericho’s recent comments to Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara about “eventually doing things on their own.”

This is the thing about the JAS, the dissension here. It’s not like something happened. It’s not like there’s miscommunication, this and that. Jericho outright said the other day, ‘At some point you’re gonna have to prove that you can do it on your own, without me.’ So I don’t know. I don’t really know what Chris is thinking. We haven’t really heard from him lately. I’m just gonna have to see how things play out.

Menard is later asked about the JAS’s group chat, something that is usually busy with banter but has also gone cold as of late.

It’s cold, it’s icy cold. I mean, there were some jokes back and forth the other day, but since then, it’s pretty icy cold. Normally, there’s always a little chit-chat about the week coming up, maybe what we’re gonna wear, are we gonna match, what are we gonna be doing, talking about the matches. Realistically, we’re all over the show. The Jericho Appreciation Society is all over the show. The group chat should be hype, should be pumped, it should be alive, and it’s not. I don’t know, man. Obviously I have to get everybody together and hash things out to get on the same page or do we call it a day? I don’t know.

He later reiterates how much he wants the group to get together and hash things out.

Yeah, a little bit. I touched on it last night. Let’s say there’s an issue, Sammy and Danny [Garcia] and Chris. That’s the divide. Where does Daddy Magic’s loyalties lie? Obviously, came into AEW with Danny Garcia. If he wasn’t at our side, would we have achieved the level of success that we did early on in our tenure in the company? Probably not. Now, meeting up with Chris Jericho later on, six months later, took our careers to another level. It changed my life, changed my family’s life, owe a lot to Chris Jericho. So where does Daddy Magic’s loyalties lie in this fork, if this is the way that it plays out? I hope that it doesn’t come to that. I hope we can all get together and continue on as we have been. But obviously people have different goals and aspirations. Sammy in particular has inspirations of being the world heavyweight champion. Danny Garcia has his eye on the TNT Championship, on the International Championship and of course one day wants to be the heavyweight champion. I have my own aspirations. As we move up and climb the ranks in AEW, do those goals and aspirations conflict with Chris Jericho’s? I think that’s ultimately what it comes down to. Everybody’s gonna have to see how it plays out, and I don’t know.

