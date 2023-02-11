Matt Morgan nearly made his WWE return back in 2014.

The former two-time TNA tag champion, who worked for WWE between 2002-2005, discussed this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. During his chat, Morgan explained that while the offer for him to return at the Rumble was there he told WWE no due to the birth of his son a few weeks prior. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says there were plans for him to return at the 2014 Royal Rumble but he declined due to the recent birth of his son:

I would have had that chance when I was supposed to go back and re-debut with them [in] 2014, January 2014. The Royal Rumble. I was going to be The Blueprint finally on WWE TV, not TNA. But my son Jackson was born January 7. And that was something that my wife and I had been praying on for 12 straight years, we went through eight rounds of IVF, none of them worked. And by the grace of God, she naturally got pregnant, the biggest thing for me in my life ever, ever! And so when he was born, and I held him for the first time, this switch went off in my head, I’m done. I’m not going back on the road, I need to be a dad and I need to be home here every night, you know, with my son.

How his son was diagnosed with nonverbal autism a few years later:

And like I’ve said many times that ended up being the right decision because just, you know, almost three short years later, a little bit under three years later, Jackson was diagnosed as being nonverbal autistic. So again, it’s a tag team, between me and my wife, on being able to take care of him and do the listening and the myriad things we have to do every single day before he goes to school after he goes to school. All the therapy needs, you know, getting them in the right charter school, that all those different things that are very important. But let’s say it never happened. I was on track to be re-debuting for Royal Rumble 2014 that January. And so I called them up. I told them what happened.

