Matt Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English, made an appearance on the most recent edition of his ‘Straight Shooting’ podcast.

During it, he spoke about how at times, catering at WWE can be like a high school lunchroom.

“It’s funny because there are moments, very easily, it’s crazy to me that catering at WWE literally turns into high school lunchroom. It’s extra talents over here, the writers are over here, even something like — there’s some [intermingling of] talent but even like oh, top guys are kind of sitting here, the tag team guys are all sitting over here. It’s so funny and kind of ridiculous.”

