Matt Riddle did an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his relationship with the legends during Legends Night on Raw in January. Here is what he had to say:

“A lot of people think that I have heat with the legends but the majority of the legends like me. I see Ric Flair all the time he has been around now that he has this little thing with Lacey and he is one of the greatest, he always gives some tips and advice. Booker T always gives me advice to put my shoes on, he doesn’t like seeing me wrestle with bare feet, he says: “Go and get boots man!” and I’m: “It’s Riddle Booker…”

Carlito was there the other day, he is a nice guy; Christian, he gave me some tips he said: “Keep being a stallion” and I say “You too”. Edge is there all the time now, he is pretty legendary, he is cool. But do you know who was the best legend that was there? GILLBERG!! The guy is one of the nicest persons that I’ve ever met. He wrestled, he’s been there, he’s been up, he’s been down… he was a pleasure, he gave great advice to everybody in the locker room and told stories about the past so he was a true treat.”