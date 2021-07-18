WWE superstar and former United States champion Matt Riddle appeared on today’s edition of The Bump to hype this evening’s Money In The Bank pay per view, where the Bro will be competing in the marquee MITB ladder match along with Seth Rollins, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, John Morrison, and Ricochet.

During his interview Riddle addressed the rumors of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s return, which was never confirmed by WWE but fell in line with multiple reports across the wrestling media.

I heard there’s somebody special coming back on Monday Night Raw this week, I’m not going to mention names and start problems. I heard a rumor. I don’t know if it’s true… but if it’s true I’m pretty excited.

Riddle has been a constant critic of Goldberg for years, specifically calling him out on social media numerous times and claiming that he could be the man to retire the former two-time Universal champion. This culminated in a backstage encounter between Riddle and Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019.

The full episode of The Bump can be found below, but you can see the specific clip of Riddle courtesy of @MalcomMuscle on Twitter.