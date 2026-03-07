Matt Riddle has claimed that Brock Lesnar went off script during the 2022 Men’s Elimination Chamber match, frustrating the other competitors involved.

Speaking on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast, Riddle described how the match for the WWE Championship was originally planned to unfold. According to him, Lesnar was supposed to enter the match last after a series of spots between the other wrestlers.

The bout featured Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and champion Bobby Lashley inside the chamber before Lesnar was scheduled to join.

Riddle explained that one key part of the match involved Rollins buckle bombing Theory into Lashley’s pod. The planned sequence was meant to storyline-injure Lashley and remove him from the match after he was “concussed.”

“Brock Lesnar was supposed to get out last,” Riddle said. “So you got myself, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley.”

However, according to Riddle, Lesnar entered the match earlier than planned.

“Technically the next entry was supposed to be Bob, but Bobby’s not there,” Riddle explained. “Even though when the bell goes off, his pod lights up, Brock still has to wait like another five minutes.”

During that time, several wrestlers had planned spots and sequences to showcase their characters. Riddle said those moments were ultimately scrapped when Lesnar broke out early and took control of the match.

“Well, what happens? Brock Lesnar not listening to anybody but himself and maybe Paul Heyman,” Riddle said.

Lesnar quickly dominated the rest of the competitors once he entered the match, eliminating Riddle, Rollins, and Styles before finishing off Theory to win the championship.

Riddle claimed the sudden shift in the match angered several of the wrestlers involved.

“AJ Styles was furious, I was furious, Seth, everybody was furious,” Riddle said.

He also dismissed the idea that Lesnar breaking the pod was particularly impressive, arguing that the structure is not difficult to break.

Riddle added that Lesnar appeared amused after the match and allegedly brushed off the situation.

“And then after the match, he’s laughing,” Riddle said. “He goes, ‘Oh, sorry. I forgot.’”

Lesnar ultimately left the event as WWE Champion, setting the stage for his eventual WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns later that year.