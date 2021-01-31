The Undertaker started controversy when he said that younger wrestlers “lack an edge to them” and that the current WWE product is “soft.” Then, Goldberg appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves and agreed with this as well.

Matt Riddle, who has a history with Goldberg as they don’t like each other, gave his take on the subject. Specifically, what Goldberg had to say, which was basically that today’s wrestlers need to have thicker skin.

“Let’s talk about some thick and thin skin, shall we?” Riddle began. “Bro. Really? Really? Okay. You have very, very, very thin skin — it’s like sheepskin thin. It’s ultra thin. It’s extra sensitive thin. That’s how thin your skin is. Let’s be real, I’m not going to go down the chart of reasons why, but you know why your skin is thin, bro. We all know it. And you know what? You really need to stop crying about it. It’s embarrassing, stop being a baby. And good luck tomorrow, bro, you’ll need it.”

