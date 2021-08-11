Matt Riddle did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, Riddle commented on the possibility of Conor McGregor joining the WWE. Here is what he had to say:
“He’s Conor McGregor. The guy puts bu**s in seats. The guy has a mouth on him. I don’t know if he would pass the PG WWE code. But I guess he could do his best. At the end of the day, it’s like Jake Paul or any of them…I don’t know how they’re doing it but they get people talking, they’re controversial, they make money with fights and drama.”