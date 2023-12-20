Matt Riddle talks his free agency.

The former WWE superstar was released by the company back in September, one of several cuts that were made to trim the roster. However, Riddle’s release stemmed from some behavioral issues, including a drunken incident at an airport that was caught on camera. However, the Bro doesn’t think that will stop him from competing again in 2024.

During an interview with MMA Junkie Riddle states that he is in talks with several different promotions and is confident that he will return to the wrestling world or the MMA world in 2024.

Yeah, oh yeah. I’ll say this, there has been a lot of talk, I’ve been talking to a couple of promotions. I don’t want to get into it until it’s official, but I think 2024 is a very big possibility that I get back into the ring or cage and fight again, pretty soon.

Riddle is then asked if he would ever return to the UFC and fight despite his very public feud with UFC President Dana White.

I say never say never, if the opportunity is right. I don’t really hold a grudge and I talked a lot of shit. If there’s business to be had, I’ll get business done.

You can check out his full interview below.

