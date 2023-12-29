In a video that was shared on Instagram, Matt Riddle opened up about recent serious medical issues that have affected his family as of late.

He welcomed his fourth child with his fiancé, Misha Montana, this month. He said the following:

“What’s up everyone? Just a little life update. “If you haven’t heard from me, I was pretty sick, my girl was pretty sick, my one child had an appendix issue and had to get emergency surgery and then, my girlfriend had an issue needed to get emergency surgery as well. Plus, I had a baby. So, I’ve been a little busy. “So, if I haven’t returned a phone call or a message in the last week or so, I still like ya, just been really busy lately. “Alright, just wanna share that with everyone and hit me up if you really need something. Alright, thank you! Love everyone! Happy Holidays! Bye bye!”

(H/T to SportsKeeda for the quotes)