Matt Riddle made an appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s “Cheap Heat” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Riddle discussed his previous trash talk and harsh comments about Roman Reigns, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

“I’m trying not to talk too much trash anymore. I don’t want to upset the higher ups. I’m not going to mention exact names, but he’s a chief of tribes. I said something about him recently. I’m not saying specific names. It could be anybody. He wasn’t happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle and selling merch. He didn’t like what I said. I thought it was hilarious, but not everybody thinks like me. Then Brock, I still want the match with Brock, but I promised him I wouldn’t call him out anymore. He asked me not to a couple years ago at a Royal Rumble, so I respect your wishes Mr. Beast. I won’t call you out. I will say this. Bill Goldberg. I’ll be honest. I think I’ve grown on the guy. I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match could probably happen. We both went to Saudi, we were both on the same airplane, and we bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane. I think we can get that match. I think we can pull that one off. No promises, but I’m hoping in 2022 we get Riddle vs Goldberg. It will sell tickets. Out of those matchups, I see that one happening the most.”

Riddle pointed out that this is the way he’s always been and not something he did once he joined WWE.

“Dude, you know what the craziest part is? I get this all the time. I try to explain this when they say, ‘How are you like this with the way you talk?’ I swear I’ve talked like this ever since I was a kid. I just talk really slow. I feel like my words are all drawn out. Trust me, I try to talk fast sometimes and it still sounds like I’m talking slow. My daughter, I think she’s been to California once. She was born in Nevada. She looks just like me, talks just like me, and acts just like me. I think it’s just a genetic thing. It has nothing to do with where you’re from. I was born in Pennsylvania, raised in Upstate New York, and look like and talk like I’m from California. I’ll say this. I don’t think people should just stereotype me because I have long hair, skateboard, surf, ride dirt bikes, and wrestle. It doesn’t mean I’m from California.”

