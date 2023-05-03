WWE star Matt Riddle appeared on today’s edition of The Bump, where the former champion discussed his ongoing feud with The Bloodline and its heavy muscle, Solo Sikoa.

The Bro mentions that his carefree persona has taken a backseat because of how vicious The Bloodline has been. He says that the group doesn’t play fair and he’ll have to match that attitude going forward.

Yeah, it is. Remember, before he hurt me, I brought some bongos out, and Jey was playing them, Jimmy played them a little bit. But Solo wouldn’t play them. The guy’s just no fun. He’s just frowning all the time. The worst part, like I said, he’s a bully. He takes advantage of people when they’re not expecting it, and he doesn’t play fair. The thing about ‘The Bro’, ‘The Bro’ plays fair. He plays rough, he plays tough, but I play fair.

Riddle later admits that Sikoa has been a thorn in his side, and that he is prepared to stop being nice and prove a point if he really has to.

He does kind of put a thorn in my side. I think at the end of the day, I’m gonna put the beats on Solo this Saturday. But I think the one thing The Bloodline has showed me and Solo’s showed me that I can’t always be so happy and carefree and go-lucky. If I am, people take advantage of me. It’s just finding that middle ground. I don’t want to be too mean or too angry. That’s just not a good way to live life. But I also don’t want to be too nice and too giving because then people take advantage. So I just got to find the perfect bro. I don’t want to be a rude dude. You wouldn’t like the rude dude.

After missing months of action Riddle returned to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania 39. You can check out his full appeared on The Bump below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)